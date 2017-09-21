Govt committed to ensuring freedom of judiciary: Anisul

Azam Parvez, Rangpur Correspondent

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Huq on Thursday said the present government is firmly committed to ensuring freedom of judiciary.

“Awami League (AL) always believes in the rule of law and we are respectful to the rule of law regardless of any disagreement in opinion,” he said at a discussion after inaugurating the newly-built five-storey building of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court as the chief guest.

He said, “Every word of the judgment on the sixteenth amendment is being examined— We will wait for our next step till completion of examination.”

“We are respectful to the verdict of the Appellate Division though we do not agree on some matters-We have some disagreements and we want to make those very clear,” he said.

