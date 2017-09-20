Friendly policy to encourage more people to pay tax: Nasrul

DHAKA : State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid yesterday said friendly policy over tax payment would encourage more people of the country to pay tax properly, reports BSS

He said, “One-stop service for taxation, easy process and incentive programmes will help tax payers to lessen their fear over the payment process of tax.”

The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at function titled “Income Tax Camp and Taxpayers Encourage Programme 2017” at Keraniganj, outskirts of the capital.

He said it is necessary to convince common people that paying tax means serving the nation as well as becoming the development partner of the government.

Dhaka Tax Zone-4 organised the income tax camp with its commissioner Radhesham Roy in the chair.

The event was also addressed, among others, by Chairman of Board of Revenue (NBR) M Nazibur Rahman, NBR member Abdur Razzak, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner M Bazlul Karim Chowdhury and President of Keraniganj Garment Traders Association Aziz Sheikh. Nasrul said the number of people having capacity of paying income tax at Keraniganj is increasing day by day for the ongoing development activities of the current government, adding, “All the people are ready to pay income tax willingly.”

He also provided e-TIN to 170 new taxpayers in the area.