Force Myanmar to take back Rohingyas, PM to IOM DG

New York – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) William Lacy Swing to create pressure on Myanmar government to take back Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, reports UNB.

She made the call when the IOM DG met her at her hotel suite.

Foreign Secretary M Shahidul Haque briefed reporters after the meeting. PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim was present.

“They (Rohingyas) have to go back to their homeland, create international pressure on Myanmar so that they take steps to bring their citizens back,” Shahidul Haque quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The IOM DG thanked the Bangladesh Prime Minister for giving shelter to the Rohingya refugees and informed her of the relief operation of IOM for Rohingyas.

William Lacy informed the Prime Minister that he will visit Bangladesh on October 5-6.

During the briefing, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to UN Masud Bin Momen said a bilateral meeting between Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held at the UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the current session of the UN General Assembly.

He said Bangladesh and Estonia discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the ICT sector.

President Kersti apprised the Prime Minister of her county’s digital progress over the last few years while Sheikh Hasina highlighted Bangladesh’s recent success in the ICT sector.

Both the leaders were keen to share their experiences with each other and strengthen cooperation in the ICT sector to tap the potentials of the sector.

The leaders also discussed other prospective areas of cooperation, foreign secretary Shahidul Haque said.

PM’s Advisor on ICT Affairs Sajeeb Ahmed Wajed Joy was present on the occasion.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister held a meeting with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, also UN special envoy on financing.

The foreign secretary said Queen Maxima and Bangladesh Prime Minister discussed the Rohingya issue. The Netherlands Queen highly praised Bangladesh for its role in dealing with Rohingya issue.

He also said on September 19 Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a brief meeting after the OIC core committee meeting at the UN Headquarters.