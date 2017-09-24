Filmmakers just assumed I’m not interested in acting and films

Actor Shamita Shetty says she wasn’t getting the right offers, so she started saying no to scripts, and filmmakers just assumed she wasn’t interested in films anymore, reports Hinduatan Times.

Being Shilpa Shetty’s sister, actor Shamita Shetty was not new to the ways of cinema when she made her debut in the 2000 hit, Mohabbatein. Yet, she fizzled out a little too soon without making a mark. And what followed was a nine year long hiatus, wherein Shamita was pursuing her second love – interior designing. Looking back at all these years spent in and out of the industry, Shamita says she didn’t get many great opportunities to prove herself. “If I was continuously and completely doing films, exploring the medium and had the opportunity to do different characters, I probably would have known a little more about my strength, weakness, what I love doing, my forte – you learn this with experience. I didn’t have enough of that,” says Shamita, who recently was seen in the web series Yo Ke Hua Bro.