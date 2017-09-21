Female film casting same as 100 years ago

The percentage of women being cast in UK films has barely changed in more than 100 years, data released by the British Film Institute (BFI) shows, reports BBC

In 1913, 26% of the cast in 53 films was female and of the 74 films made so far in 2017, the percentage is 28%. However, the percentage of women crew members went up from 3% to 33% over the same period of time. The BFI Filmography also shows that 59% of films made in the last 10 years had no black actors in lead or named roles. While the number of leading female characters is roughly the same today as in 1913, the figure has dropped in between. In the 1930s, only 24% of cast members were female and the figure stayed between 25% and 27% until the 1990s, when it rose to 29%. The filmography has been launched by the BFI as “the world’s first complete and accurate living record of UK cinema”, enabling anyone to research British film history for free. It is taking a detailed look at gender to try to obtain a better understanding of representation in front of and behind the camera. While a third of crew members were female last year, that figure was still below the UK workforce average. Overall, less than 1% of crews contained a majority of female members (23 out of more than 10,000) and only 4.5% of films are directed by women.