Ershad calls Suu Kyi’s speech “trickery”

RANGPUR – Special Envoy to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Hussein Muhammad Ershad today labeled Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s speech over taking return of the Rohingyas as trickery, reports BSS.

“Suu Kyi said that Myanmar will take the Rohingyas back after completing their identification— But how to mark them? They do not have ID card or visa. So, there is no way to recognise them, it just a trickery,” he told newsmen at his ‘Polli Nibas’ residence in the city.

Earlier, Ershad arrived here today morning on a three-day private visit.

Ershad said, “Many people think Rohingyas should go back. But, I fear it will not happen. The Myanmar government may not take them back.”

“We might have to bear the burden of the Rohingyas who have taken shelter in Bangladesh,” he added.

State Minsiter for LGRD and Cooperatives Mashiur Rahman Ranga MP, City unit JP President Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa, its General Secretary SM Yasser and local leaders of it’s district and city units were present.