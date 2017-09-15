Ecnec okays project for dev of 10,000 social infrastructures

DHAKA : The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec)on Tuesdayapproved a project involving Tk 665.61 crore for development, renovation and extension of some 10,000 universal social infrastructures like graveyards, mosques, crematories, temples and churches, reports UNB.

The approval came from an Ecnec meeting held at the NEC conference room in the city with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said a total of 10 projects were approved yesterday with an estimated cost of Tk 5,180.73 crore. “Of the total project cost, Tk 4,462.25 crore will come from the national exchequer, Tk 19.93 crore from the organisation’s own fund while the rest of Tk 698.57 crore from project assistance,” he said. Of the approved 10 projects, nine are new while one is revised project. The Planning Minister said the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) under the Local Government Division will implement the ‘Universal Social Infrastructure Development Project’.