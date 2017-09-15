EC alert to prevent Rohingyas from becoming voters: CEC

DHAKA : Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda yesterday said the Election Commission (EC) remains cautious about the newly arrived Rohingyas in Bangladesh to prevent them from becoming voters, reports BSS.

“The EC is aware about the Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh recently to escape persecution in Rakhine state of Myanmar, so that they cannot be enrolled as voters during updating the voter lists,” the CEC told a view exchange meeting at the conference room of Tangail Deputy Commissioner (DC) office with EC Secretary Helaluddin in the chair.

The meeting was held on the upcoming general election, and postponed and bi-polls of District Councils, Upazila Parishads and Union Parishads across the country on September 24.

Nurul Huda said a special committee is monitoring the 30 Rohingya inhabited Upazilas to prevent them getting enrolled as voters.

He said different political parties formally have expressed their willingness to take part in the next general election during their meetings with the EC. Even BNP formally informed that they will participate in the next general polls, he added.

Their (BNP) activities also show positive sign about taking part in the election, the CEC said.

Speaking about deployment of army in the next general elections, Nurul Huda said, “Most of the political parties demanded deploying army during the election … but discussions are yet to be held with all political parties on the issue”.

He also said when meetings will be held with all political parties, it would be known how and in which process they want deployment of army in the elections. The CEC also held a close-door meeting with the field-level election officials of different districts, upazilas and regions about the strategies of upcoming elections.