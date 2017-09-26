Durga Puja begins with Bodhon

DHAKA, – Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangali Hindu community, began today with the incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga on the day of Maha Shashti at temples across the country, reports BSS.

Shashti is the sixth day of Devi Pakhsha and marked the formal beginning of Durga Puja.

Marking Shashti, Kalparamvo was performed at 6.30 in the morning while Bodhan, (the incarnation of Ma Durga idol), Amantran (inviting the Goddess) and Adhivas (sanctifying the stay of the Goddess in the puja area of the pandals) were performed in the late afternoon.

Recitation of verses from the Holy Chandi, blowing of conch shells and beating of dhak-dhols at temples and pandals started this morning which will continue for the five days.

Maha Saptami puja will be observed tomorrow, Maha Ashtami, Kumari Puja and Sandhi Puja on Thursday, Maha Nabami Puja on Friday and Bijoya Dashami on Saturday. The five-day festival will come to an end with the emersion of the idols of goddess Durga in the nearby rivers and water bodies on Saturday.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed greetings to the members of the Hindu community in separate messages on the occasion of the festival.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, the largest organization of Hindu community, decided to curtail the expanses of the festival to help the persecuted Rohingya people.

“The exodus of Rohingyas to Bangladesh fleeing violence in Rakhine state of Myanmar has unfolded a horrific humanitarian crisis. We will come up with assistance for the persecuted Rohingya by saving cost of Dugra Puja festival,” Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad General Secretary Taposh Kumar Paul told newsmen recently.

A mood of festivities is being witnessed among the devotees irrespective of ages marking the festival as temples and pandals across the country were decorated and illuminated with different themes while idols also taken different looks.

Draped in new dresses, a large numbers of devotees irrespective of ages have been thronging the city pandals, particularly at Dhakeshwari National Temple to offer prayers before the Goddess Durga seeking divine blessings for peace, prosperity and welfare of the country and its people.

Taposh Kumar Paul said as many as 30,077 permanent and temporary pandals were erected in the country including 231 in the capital city this year.

In Dhaka City, Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Dhaka University Jagannath Hall puja mandops might be seen the largest number of crowd of devotees.

He said the number of puja pandals has increased this year as the number puja pandals were 29,395 including 229 in the previous year. As many as 1,767 puja pandals were set up in Chittagong, 1,242 in Dinajpur and 1,175 in Gopalganj.

Security measures have been beefed up at temples and pandals with deployment of additional squads of Ansar, police, RAB and other law enforcement agencies for peaceful celebration of the festival.

Law enforcers will remain deployed for five days from today at all Puja mandaps until the immersion on September 30.

All Puja committees have installed close circuit cameras and metal detectors at their mandaps.

According to the government directives, the immersion of Durga’s idol should be done from 3pm to 8 pm on the day of Bijoya Dashami.