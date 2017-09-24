DU ‘Kha’ unit admission result on Monday

Dhaka – The first year honours admission test result of Dhaka University (DU) “Kha” unit under academic session of 2017-2018 will be published on Monday, reports UNB.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman will formally announce the results at administrative building’s room no 214 of the university at 12.30pm, said a DU press release.

One can get the results visiting university’s admission website https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd or through the SMS service, candidates will have to type “DU” <space> “KHA” <space> “roll number” and send it to 16321 from any mobile operator after 12.30pm.

A total of 32,749 students applied for 2,363 seats in the Kha Unit exam this year,