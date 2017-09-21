Drug peddler arrested with hemp, motorcycle

BENAPOLE : Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a suspected drug trader with 10 kilograms of Indian hemp and a motorcycle at Sarbanghuda border village in Benapole on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Azizul Islam, 40, son of Abdus Samad of Raghunathpur village of Benapole.

Lieutenant Colonel Ariful Haque, commanding officer of BGB-49 battalion, said on information, a team of BGB members conducted a drive in the area and arrested him along with his motorbike.

They later recovered the consignment of hemp from his possession.