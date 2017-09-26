DMP takes tight security for peaceful celebration of Durga Puja

DHAKA – Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has clamped down stringent security arrangement in and around of all the 231 puja mandaps in the capital city for peaceful celebration of the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Bangali Hindu community to be held from September 26 to 30, reports BSS.

“Every possible security measures including intelligence vigilance have been stepped up surrounding all the 231 puja mandaps in the city for smooth and peaceful celebration of the Durga Puja,” said DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Miah after visiting the overall security arrangement at Dhakeshwari Temple here today.

Replying to a query, the DMP chief said there was no specific security threat ahead of the Durga Puja, adding, “All the puja mandaps have been brought under coverage of closed circuit camera televisions (CCTVs) and archways and none would be allowed entering the mandaps without search for making the security arrangement foolproof.”

The special drives which started 15 days ago to combat criminal acts such as theft, snatching, and eve-teasing will continue.

The police chief asked all the puja celebration committees to take every necessary measure to ease sufferings of the people.

Among others, DMP joint commissioner Krishnapada Roy and deputy

commissioner (media) Md Masudur Rahman were present on the occasion.