DMP takes tight security over Holy Ashura

DHAKA : Adequate security measures have been taken around Imambara Husaini Dalan to ensure smooth observance of Holy Ashura, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia on Thursday, reports UNB.

The DMP Commissioner came up with the information while talking to reporters after inspecting the security arrangements at Imambara Husaini Dalan in Old Dhaka.

The Tajia procession will start from Imambara and the procession will be surrounded by police as none could join the procession on the way, said the DMP commissioner.

Besides, police will be deployed on the rooftops on some buildings in some major points of Imambara for security reasons, he said.

Security will be provided in some major places in Imambara where the Shia community will gather to celebrate the day. Police banned carrying of lethal weapons like metal weapons, knife, sword and other sharp weapons during Tajia procession.

The major rallies of Imambara will come under close circuit cameras as part of security measures.

Asaduzzaman said everyone will be allowed to enter Hoseni Dalan area only after security screening through hand metal detectors and archways on Ashura.

The DMP commissioner also requested people to provide help to the police and volunteer groups to make the procession a success.