Diplomats to work together with BD to face 4IR challenges

DHAKA : The foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka have assured of working together with Bangladesh to face the challenges emerging from the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) that encompasses the idea of ICT-led advancements leading to the revolutionary changes in the modern civilization, reports UNB.

They gave the assurance as State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shariar Alam and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak sought cooperation from the foreign countries in facing the challenges posed by the emergence of 4IR that involves Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotic transformation and Internet of Things (IoT) at the ‘Ambassador Night’ held here on the Monday at the state guesthouse Padma.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division organised the function to mark the forthcoming Digital World-2017 scheduled to be held on December 6-9, 2017.

The diplomats, including US Charge d’ Affaires (CDA) Eduardo Garcia, minister counsellor of delegation of the European Union Konstantinos Vardakis, Deputy Head of Mission of the Netherlands Jeroen Steeghs, Norwegian Ambassador Sidsel Bleken, Bhutanese Ambassador Sonam Tobden Rabgye, Philippines Ambassador Vicente Vivenco T. Bandillo, and Korean Ambassador AHN Seong-doo, Policy Adviser to A2i of Prime Minister’s Office Anir Chowdhury and BASIS President Mostafa Jabbar, spoke at the function that followed by a power-point presentation by LICT component Team Leader Sami Ahmed about the objectives of the Digital World and progress in Bangladesh’s ICT sector.

Shariar Alam urged the foreign countries to come up with coordinated efforts as the world has been experiencing new challenges due to the emergence of 4IR.

He said Bangladesh wants to cope with the ICT-led advancements which are bringing revolutionary changes in society and job markets.

Palak called upon the foreign diplomats to ensure the participation of the ministers of their respective countries and other foreign dignitaries in the ministerial conference of the Digital World 2017 and join the dialogue for identifying the challenges for reaching an understanding to resolve the issues.

Palak said the government has created an investment-friendly environment through building ICT infrastructure, including IT parks. “Bangladesh’s ICT sector is progressing fast and country’s IT firms are being awarded by the foreign countries for developing their IT system.”

Taking part in the open discussion, EU diplomat Konstantinos Vardakis said he is worried about the shifting of Readymade Garments (RMG) order to Europe due to the influence of 4IR. “The development must be human based and it would not be wise to allow development to increase digital divide,” he said.

The US, Bhutan, the Netherlands and Korean diplomats expressed their keen interest in making partnership with Bangladesh to ensure their contributions to its ICT sector.