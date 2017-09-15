Dhaka voices concern again at Rohingya persecution

DHAKA : State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam on Tuesday expressed concern at the disproportionate actions by the Myanmar military in the recent past on the Rohingya population of Rakhine State, reports UNB.

He referred to the atrocities as ethnic cleansing in the Rakhine State, which has been identified as possible crimes against humanity by UN agencies and International Human Rights bodies.

He conveyed that Bangladesh wants Myanmar to take back their nationals by creating a safe and dignified situation in Rakhine.

He sought full support of the French government to raise voice at the international level against the oppression on the Rohingya community by Myanmar military.