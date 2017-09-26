Decision over hawkers’ overseas employment soon: Sayeed Khokon

DHAKA – A move is underway to take the final decision soon about sending abroad the hawkers, who were rendered jobless in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area, reports BSS.

“Applications of genuine hawkers, who applied for getting jobs abroad, are being processed. A decision will be taken soon in this regard,” DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon told BSS.

He said they held several meetings with Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) on sending hawkers abroad. The DSCC has prepared a list of 3500 genuine hawkers, Khokon said.

The mayor said the DSCC has taken an initiative to rehabilitate the hawkers absorbing themselves in different trades both at home and abroad. Some 69 hawkers have already applied for getting overseas employment, he added.

On the recapture of footpaths by the hawkers in the city, Khokon said public footpaths will remain earmarked only for public movement and these will never be allowed to fall under illegal capture.

“Hawkers had businesses for a brief period on the footpaths during the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. We pretended as if we had not seen it. But the footpaths will be turned into their former self soon,” the mayor said. No hawkers could sit in the footpaths before the designated time, he added.

On January 11, Khokon at a view exchange meeting on ‘hawkers rehabilitation and launching holiday market’ announced that no hawkers would be allowed to set up their makeshift shops on the footpaths before 6.30 pm on the working days.

He also announced to launch six holiday markets in the city corporation areas for the hawkers and help the listed hawkers get jobs at home or going abroad with overseas jobs.

In the meeting, Khokon said that the listed hawkers will get ID cards.

The DSCC authorities conducted an eviction drive and removed illegal makeshift shops from the footpaths on January 15.

Later, the DSCC prepared a list of 2502 hawkers in Gulistan and its adjoining areas and 934 in New Market area.