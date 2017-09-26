Court puts 11 militants on three-day remand

DHAKA – A Dhaka court today placed 11 alleged militants, who were arrested on Friday over the allegation of financing the radical activities under the cover of a software company, on a three-day remand each, reports BSS.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Amirul Haider Chowdhury passed the order as police produced the accused before the court seeking 10-day remand for the sake of proper investigation of the case filed under the anti-terrorism act.

The accused are Md Helal Uddin, 29, of Chittagong, Al Amin, 23, of Gazipur, Md Faisal alias Tuhin, 37, of Comilla, Al Mamun, 20, of Noakhali, Al Amin, 23, Lakshmipur, Md Amzad Hossain, 34, of Chittagong, Main Khan, 33, of Noakhali, Tajul Islam alias Shakil, 27, of Khulna, Md Nahid, 30, of Rajshahi, Toly Nath, 40, of Bagerhat and Zahdullah, 29, of Chittagong.

Earlier, separate teams of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight of them from WAHMI Technology office located at Pallabi in the city, one from Rajshahi and two from Khulna on Friday night.

Eleven laptops, 12 mobile phone sets, seven credit card swiping machines, passport, other equipment and evidences were also recovered from their possessions.