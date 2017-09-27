CoU extends entry tests applying times

CoU Correspondent:

The authorities of Comilla University yesterday extended time for collecting application form for honours first year admission tests of the academic session 2017-2018 till October 10.

The admission committee took the decision after meeting with Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Dr. Md. Ali Ashraf.

A press release has been issued in this regard. .

Tests for first year students will start on 17-18 November.

Detailed information regarding admission test can be found at the university website: (www.cou.ac.bd).