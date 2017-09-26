Confirmed! Hrithik Roshan to play math genius Anand Kumar in Super 30

Mathematician Anand Kumar says he is “very happy” that Hrithik Roshan will portray him on screen, reports Hindustan Times.

Of late, there has been a spate of rumours and speculations around the casting of the actor who will portray mathematician Anand Kumar in the latter’s biopic titled Super 30. But now, HT Café can confirm that Hrithik Roshan has been officially signed up to play the mathematics genius.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film will showcase the life of Patna-based mathematician, Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for the most prestigious exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate. “2017 has been great for Hrithik, so after impressing audiences as well as critics in Kaabil early this year as a visually-impaired man, he will start shooting for the Anand Kumar biopic within a few days. It goes without saying that makers are excited about Hrithik coming on-board for the film as he has always been their first choice,” says an insider.

A few days back, a picture of a meeting between Anand and Hrithik that was arranged by the makers at the latter’s house also came out in public. “That meeting was intended to discuss the nitty-gritty of the film,” the insider adds.