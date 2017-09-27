BUFT MUNA celebrates International Day of Peace

Campus Desk

The International Day of Peace is observed each year all around the world on 21st September. This day is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples. The theme of this year’s peace day is “Together for peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All”

With this theme keeping in mind a very innovative and inspirational program was organized in the BGMEA University of Fashion Technology campus. BUFT Model United Nations Association (BUFT MUNA), which is one of the leading clubs of BUFT, organized the “International Day of Peace Celebration 2017” in collaboration with Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network (CYPAN)and Y COALITION. On this occasion all the students on BUFT campus congregated to celebrate the peace day and to explore what factors bring stability in the conflict afflicted regions. The most innovative thing about the program was the inclusion of “PEACE WALL”- a solid wall with white background to write personal opinion. Students and faculty members wrote their thoughts and opinions in the WALL about promoting world peace and resolute conflicts across regions.

The program started at 11:00 a.m. in BUFT campus. The unique feature of the program-PEACE WALL was decorated in the Hall way. Participants were blessed by the presence of BUFT honorable Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin Ahmed and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan and Head P.R.O Mr. Atiqur Rahman. The program was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor when they both wrote on the Peace Wall leaving an inspirational message for all the students to follow. The Vice Chancellor quoted: “Acceptance, Patience and Tolerance are the basic pillars to achieve peace and tranquility in the world.” The Pro Vice Chancellor quoted: “We shall avoid egoism in order to build a peaceful world.” The Vice Chancellor remarked by stating an inspirational message that “Peace starts with me and you.” He later explained that if we can accept other peoples’ choices and respect their decisions, work on to remove cultural barriers and keep patience in tense situation then we surely can establish peace in the world. So peace starts with us and it is possible.

The main theme of this year’s peace day was to honor the spirit of TOGETHER-a global initiative that promotes respect, safety and dignity for individuals who were forced to flee their homes and those leaving in search of a better life. All the participants attended the program expressed grave concern about the ongoing Rohingya crisis. Everyone opined that Myanmar government should grant the full citizenship rights to the Rohingya people. The democratic government should stop the state sponsored genocide against the Rohingyas and start accepting Rohingyas as their own people not labeling them as any ethnic minority hailed from foreign lands. Thus the key conflict resolution lies in the promotion of acceptance, tolerance and patience among people of different castes and religion by the government. Only it can bring stability in the region.

The honorable advisor of BUFTMUNA, Md. Arafat Hossain, was present and participated in the program along with many other senior faculties notably Dr. Md. Azizur Rahman Khan, Md. Monirul Islam. They wrote words glorifying peace and their message emphasized on leaving a peaceful world for the next generations. The students were found to be extremely creative on sharing their ideas on togetherness and mutual cooperation in the PEACE WALL. Their out of the box thinking signifies the promotion of mutual understanding of youths among diverse ethno-socio-political background.

Founder President of BUFT MUNA and Asian regional committee member of CYPAN Mr. Tamzid Hayder Tawrat Sikder, made the closing speech. His speech focused on inviting the youth to actively participate in securing peace in the society and performing their responsibility to establish world peace because only the youth can and will be able to create a peaceful world and a better future.

‘The International peace Day 2017’ celebration will remain a memorable event for the students and teachers of BUFT for the days to come. The many thoughts and ideas of the students that were written in the iconic Peace Wall, echoes the global message of peace and togetherness.