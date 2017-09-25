BRDB officers’ asso gets new body

Mohammad Shahidul Islam and Mohammad Habibullah have been elected as president and secretary general of Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) officers’ Association on Saturday. The day long poll of traditional professional organization held at Biam auditorium of Eskaton Road in the capital. The other notable elected members are Mahfuzur RAhaman, Senior Vice-President, Belal Hossain, Vice-President, Abul Basar, joint-secretary, Sagor Saha, organizing secretary. However, fifty one aspirants contested the poll against 21 posts in the election.