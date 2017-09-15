Bogra youth ‘attempts suicide after killing’ wife

BOGRA : A young man has tried to kill himself allegedly after slaughtering newlywed wife at Chak Farid Pramanikpara of the district town, reports UNB.

Police recovered the body of Fatema Khatun, 22, wife of Sujon Pramanik, 28, from their bedroom on Wednesday morning and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Inspector (Investigation) of Sadar Police Station Aslam Ali said Sujon married Fatema barely a month ago.

The newlywed couple went to bed after having their dinner on Tuesday night. “We suspected that Sujon slaughtered Fatema with a sharp weapon and tried to slit his throat,” the police officer said.

He also said they took Sujon to the hospital under their custody.

Meanwhile, a housewife allegedly slaughtered her husband at Kahpukuria village in Dupchanchia upazila on Tuesday.

Police arrested Khadiza Khatun, 35, for killing her husband Shahidul Islam, 42, from the village.

Officer-in-charge of Dupchanchia Police Station Abdur Razzak said Khadiza attacked Shahidul with a sharp weapon over a family feud on Tuesday noon, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening.