Bodies of 6 Rohingyas recovered after boat sinks in Naf River

COX’S BAZAR : Bodies of six Rohingyas, including four children, who tried to enter Bangladesh amid fresh violence in Rakhaine state of Myanmar, were recovered after a boat capsized in the Naf River on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

Md Main Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station, said a boat carrying 12/13 Rohingyas sank in the river at Jaliapara of Shahparir Dwip area under Teknaf upazila around 10:00 pm.

On information, police recovered the bodies of two children at night.

“Later, four more bodies of Rohingyas were recovered from different areas stretching from Jaliapara to Shahparir Dwip till 11:00am on Wednesday,” he added.