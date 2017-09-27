BNP for convincing Russia, China to resolve Rohingya crisis

COX’S BAZAR : BNP on Wednesday urged the government to intensify its diplomatic efforts to convince Russia and China not to exercise their veto power against the United Nations Security Council’s any move to resolve the Rohingya crisis, reports UNB.

“We must continue our diplomatic process to have a solution to Rohingya issue. Not only that, our diplomatic efforts will also have to deepen so that China and Russia don’t use their veto power at the UN Security Council (against any resolution to end the crisis),” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He came up with the call while talking to reporters after distributing relief materials among Rohingyas at Ukhia.

The BNP leader said the government should make its best efforts to persuade all the influential countries to stand by the hapless and persecuted citizens of Myanmar.

He said their party wants the government to give shelter to those Myanmar citizens entered Bangladesh in the face of mass killing and persecution in their own country for a temporary period on humanitarian ground.

At the same time, Fakhrul said, the government also must take all-out measures to repatriate the displaced Rohingyas promptly ensuring their citizenship and dignity.

On behalf of their party chairperson Khaleda Zia, the BNP secretary general also called upon all to stand by the repressed Rohingya with their humanitarian assistance.

He said their party has long been demanding army engagement to carry out relief activities in Rohingya camps. “Discipline has been restored in distributing relief here as the government finally entrusted the army with the task.”

The BNP leader said the government should increase its healthcare services for Rohingyas further and set up temporary houses for them.

He said their party has been providing Rohingyas with humanitarian support since they started entering Bangladesh following persecution in Myanmar.

The BNP leader said their party leaders are working for giving humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas alongside its central relief team.

Fakhrul, who went to Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday afternoon, handed over two trucks carrying relief materials of their party to army on Ukhia College ground on Wednesday morning.

He later distributed the relief materials, including food, clothes, utensils and medicines, among the Rohingyas.