BNP appreciates PM’s Rohingya visit

DHAKA : BNP on Tuesday appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for visiting Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar but strongly criticised her government for not adopting a motion in parliament condemning the ongoing genocide against the ethnic community by Myanmar authorities, reports UNB.

“The Prime Minister went to Ukhia of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday with a big convoy. We’ve come to know she’s distributed some relief materials there. We’re happy that good sense prevailed upon her after so many days,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion programme arranged by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking the 10th jail release day of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman.

The BNP leader said the government was silent when Indonesian Foreign Minister, Turkish Foreign Minister and First lady visited Bangladesh over Rohingya issue, and the UN the Secretary General wrote a letter to the Security Council to stop mass killing in Myanmar immediately. “You went there Ukhia on Tuesday when a UN team is coming to Bangladesh to visit Rohingyas.”

He also slammed the government for not allowing Rohingyas to enter Bangladesh at the first stage when Myanmar security forces started evicting them through persecution. “You’d said at that time that you have to examine whether terrorist are coming (from Myanmar).”

Fakhrul said the government is still confused about taking a clear stance on Rohingya issue.

He said Parliament on Monday passed a motion to mount diplomatic pressure on Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees, but it could not adopt a motion condemning the planned mass killing to eliminate an ethnic community by Myanmar.

“From this meeting, we condemn you all who didn’t dare adopt a censure motion (in Parliament). UN Human Rights Commission chief has clearly said genocide is on in Myanmar to eliminate an ethnic group,” the BNP leader said.