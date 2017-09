DHAKA – State Minister for Youth and Sports Dr. Shri Biren Sikder was elected the ‘best youth minister’ in South Asia on the concluding day of the South Asian Youth Summit in India on Wednesday, reports BSS.

International Youth Committee Chairman Jayanta Patra handed over the award of the ‘best youth minister’ to Biren Sikder, said an official release here today.

The four-day summit was held at Bhubaneswar, capital of India’s eastern state of Odisha, from September 17 to 20, the release added.