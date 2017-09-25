The best advice I’ve got is to never take success or failure seriously

Actor Sandeepa Dhar opens up on what kind of advice has helped her navigate the film industry, where everyone has something to say about one’s work, reports Hindustan Times.

Actor Sandeepa Dhar, who set foot in the film industry with the film Isi life Mein (2010), and later did cameos in films such as Dabangg 2 (2012) and Heropanti (2014), is set to star in Firrkie, which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Karan Singh Grover.

Even though seven years have passed since she made her debut, Sandeepa says she can never forget the things that her first film taught her, not just about her craft, but even life. “One of the best advices [sic] I was given by the makers of my debut film was not to take your success or failure seriously. Both of them should be treated equally. They would [always] give two examples – Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, and say even though these are big superstars, the secret to their longevity in this industry was this approach towards work.” The actor adds that most of her knowledge about the industry has come from experiences of colleagues. “I will always treasure the lessons I got from their stories about life and how you handle and interact with people in the industry,” adds the 28-year old.