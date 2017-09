TBT NEWS:

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) today observed the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 71st birthday with a joy rally on the Dhaka University (DU) campus.

Led by BCL president Saifur Rahman Sohag and general secretary S M Jakir Hossain, BCL DU unit president Abid Al Hasan and general secretary Motahar Hossain Prince, among others, joined the rally.

The rally began from Madhur Canteen and ended at the Teacher-Student Center (TSC) after parading main streets on the campus.