BCL leader held for ‘rape, suicide provocation’

NETRAKONA : Police arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from Parla bus stand on Tuesday night on charge of raping a teenage girl and provoking her to commit suicide, reports UNB.

Koushik Sarker Apu, 20, agricultural affairs deputy secretary of district unit BCL, is the prime accused in the rape case, said Inspector Nur e Alam, investigation officer of the case.

Earlier on Monday, police arrested another accused Mamun Mia, 25, son of Gafur Mia of Thakurkona village under Sadar upazila, from Birishiri area in Durgapur upazila.

The drive is going on to arrest another accused Sultan, 22, son of late Chan Mia of the same village, the IO added.

A petition was also filed with the district court to exhume the body of the girl for fresh autopsy to know whether she was raped, he also said.

According to the case statement, a teenage girl allegedly committed suicide a day after being raped at Thakurkona village under Sadar upazila on September 3.

Victim’s mother Alpana Akter filed a case for rape and provoking her daughter to commit suicide accusing three people.