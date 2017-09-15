Bank official held on graft charge

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a bank official from the capital in a graft case, reports UNB.

ACC deputy director Jahangir Alam arrested Shahabuddin Chowdhury, a former executive vice president of National Bank Limited, from Eskaton area on Tuesday night, ACC Public Relations Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB on Wednesday.

On January 17, 2007, a case was filed against six people, including the bank official, with city’s Motijheel Police Station for allegedly swindling out over Tk 2.5 crore from the National Bank Limited.

According to the first information report, the accused persons in collusion with each other withdrew money through opening back-to-back letters of credit (LCs) at the bank preparing fake documents, and finally dwindled out the money.