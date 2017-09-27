Bangladesh ups 7 grades in Global Competitiveness Index

DHAKA : Bangladesh has been ranked 99th among 138 counties in an index of global competitiveness conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF)

This is a rise of seven place compared with its 2016 ranking in Global Competitiveness Index in 2016-17, according to WEF website issued on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Overall score has improved by 1.00 percent to 3.9 in 2017-18 from 3.80 of the previous year.

India’s rank is down by a single position in the WEF’s annual Global Competitiveness Index.

Switzerland (5.9 percent), United States (5.9 percent) and Singapore (5.7 percent) obtained top three positions in 2017-18.