Bangladesh seeks $250m for Rohingyas health care: Zahid

DHAKA – State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque today sought $250 million from World Bank (WB) to provide health care facilities to Rohingy people, reports BSS.

“We sought financial support of $250m from WB for supporting health facilities to Rohingya people, who took shelter at country’s South-East part,” he said while presiding over a meeting with WB representatives at health ministry here.

He said in the line with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s directives the health ministry is providing maximum possible medical services to them “within our limited resources considering it a humanitarian issue”.

Additional health secretary Harun-or-Rashid, Head of Knowledge of WB (Human Development Network Mukesh Chawla, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Bangladesh DR N Paranietharan attended the meeting, among others, said a press release.

“They (hospitals) in the area are attending more than the double of patients compared to the normal time as the refugee influx began,” said the state minister.

Assuring Zahid to provide the highest possible support from WB, Mukesh Chawla said, “Till now, Bangladesh is successful in supporting the Rohingya people with shelter including foods, cloths and emergency medical facilities.”

Praising the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a kind leader, he said, “She (Sheikh Hasina) was praised by world leaders for giving shelter to Rohingyas.”

WHO Representative to Bangladesh DR N Paranietharan also praised the health ministry to provide the maximum health care supports to them with country’s limited resources.