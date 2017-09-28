Bangladesh receives relief supplies for Rohingyas from India, China

CHITTAGONG, – An Indian navy ship today arrived with relief materials while China sent an aircraft carrying succor for Rohingyas as part of continued international response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the influx of nearly five lakh forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, reports BSS.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed over the relief materials to Bangladesh authorities at Chittagong Port when he appreciated Dhaka for successfully handling “great humanitarian crisis”.

“We are very happy that the consignments of Indian relief materials reached Bangladesh by air and sea as India stood beside Bangladesh with the humanitarian assistance as neighbouring development partner,” the envoy said.

Shringla said diplomatic efforts were underway both at multidimensional and bilateral levels to reach a constructive solution for ensure true justice and peace in Myanmar.

He said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a clarion call in her speech in UN assembly drawing world leaders’ attention to the Rohingya crisis.

Officials familiar with the process said the consignment contained 62,000 family packs each containing 12 tonnes of rice, lentil, edible oil, sugar, powder milk, salt, tea, mosquito net and soap to be distributed among the forcibly displaced ethnic Myanmar nationals.

The Indian Naval ship INS Gorial carried the goods as part of “Operation Insaniyat”, an Indian High Commission official said.

An aircraft carrying another consignment of relief goods weighing 53.50 tonees from China also reached today at the port city’s Shah Amanat International Airport.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chittagong Zillur Rahman Chowdhury received the relief materials.

Earlier, two Indian cargo flights carrying 107 tonnes of relief materials arrived at Chittagong on Sept 14 and 15.

The Chinese government earlier sent another 57 tons of relief materials for the Rohingyas yesterday. The today developments came as the United States today said it was providing an additional US$6 million to the UN World Food Program (WFP) to address the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh while this funding was in addition to the $1 million provided to WFP earlier this year.