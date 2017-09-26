Bangladesh, Myanmar talks for return of Rohingya refugees can be held: Inu

DHAKA – Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu, MP,yesterday said that talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar could be held as proposed by Myanmar’s State Councilor Aung Sang Su Kyi, reports BSS.

But the repatriation process had to be supervised by Bangladesh, Myanmar and the United Nations which would ensure the safe return, citizenship, rehabilitation, resettlement, compensation for those who suffered and trial of those involved in crimes against humanity.

The minister was talking to journalists at the Kutipalang Rohingya refugee camp after returning from a relief distribution programme, organized by his party, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASHOD) — in Dhangkhali refugee camp.

Referring to the proposal of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for national unity the minister said that at a time when the entire world was with Sheikh Hasina to help the Rohingya refugees, Razakar-BNP-Jamaat group was busy criticizing her.

Inu thanked the local people and administration as well as the media for portraying the true picture of the Rohingya plight.

The meeting was also addressed by the general secretary of JASHOD, Shirin Akhter, MP. Other party leaders including Rabiul Alam, Dr Anwar Hossain and Obaidur Rahman Chunnu were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, the minister visited the Ukiah Refugee Camp and talked to the refugees, local people and the local administration. He also handed over 10,000 tons of relief material to the Ukiah relief coordination committee.