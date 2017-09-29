BAF basketball meet held

JESSORE, – The Inter-Base Basketball Competition of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) concluded here at the play ground of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Shrestho Matiur Rahman on Thursday, reports BSS.

In the competition, Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Shrestho Matiur Rahman team clinched the title while Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque team became runner-up. They defeated Bangladesh Air Force Zahurul Haque team by 10-4 points in the final match.

AC-2 Rakib of the Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque was adjudged the best player of the competition.

Air Officer Commanding of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Shrestho Matiur Rahman Air Vice Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan, BUP, nswc, fawc, psc witnessed the final match as Chief Guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

Altogether 6 teams of Bangladesh Air Force participated in this 5 days long competition. Among others Senior Officers, Airmen and other members of local Base were present on the occasion.