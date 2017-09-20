Ashura: Moon sighting body sits Thursday

DHAKA : The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit in a meeting on Thursday to decide the date of Holy Ashura after reviewing reports on the sighting of moon of the month of Muharram received from different parts of the country, reports UNB.

The meeting will be held at the conference room of Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office in the capital at 7pm, said a handout on Wednesday.

Religious Affairs Minister and committee Chairman Motiur Rahman will preside over the meeting.

People are requested to inform the committee over following telephone numbers – 9559643, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337 – or Fax – 9563397 and 9555951 if they see the moon in Bangladesh sky.

Holy Ashura is observed on 10th of Muharram in the Hijri year commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM).