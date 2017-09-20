Army to help distribute relief among Rohingyas: Quader

COX’S BAZAR : Road Transport and Bridges MinisterObaidul Quader on Wednesday said army will be deployed at Rohingya camps for the proper distribution of relief materials and rehabilitation of the refugees who have fled to Bangladesh amid persecution in Myanmar, reports UNB.

“The government has decided to deploy army at the Rohingya camps…they’ll help the refugees build makeshift shelters and distribute aid among them,” he told a press conference at a local hotel.

Aaddressing another press conference at Ukhiya Upazila Parishad Auditorium, Deputy Commissioner Md Ali Hossain said newly built refugee camps for Rohingyas will be shifted to restricted zone of Balikhali in Ukhiya of the district.

Already 500 families have been shifted to the new Balukhali camp, he said.

The camp will be a restricted zone to prevent the spread of the refugees to different parts of the country, the DC added.

The authorities are taking necessary steps to provide sanitation and safe water to the refugees at the camp, Hossain said.