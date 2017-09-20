Argentine goalkeeper Armani seeks Colombian citizenship

MEDELLIN: Argentine goalkeeper Franco Armani has not ruled out the prospect of playing for Colombia after seeking citizenship in his adopted country, reports BSS.

Armani, 30, has been among the most consistent keepers in Colombia’s top division since joining Atletico Nacional from Buenos Aires outfit Deportivo Merlo in 2010.

His career hit new highs last year when he helped Nacional win the Copa Libertadores – South America’s top club competition – with a series of assured performances on goal.

“I am seeking Colombian nationality, not so much because I want to play for Colombia’s national team but because I want to continue living in Medellin,” Armani told reporters.

“My wife is Colombian and for my future projects it will help a lot to have Colombian nationality,” he added.

Despite having begun the naturalization process, Armani has not given up hope of being called up by Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli ahead of next year’s World Cup in Russia.

“With respect to Argentina, I keep hoping [to be selected],” Armani said.

“I have said many times that my dream is to play for Argentina’s national team. The side is going through a hard time in [World Cup] qualifying.