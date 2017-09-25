Ansar man among 2 found dead in Savar

Savar – Two young men, including an Ansar member, were found dead at separate places in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka city, on Sunday, reports UNB

Police recovered the hanging body of an Ansar man from inside the Savar Upazila Health Complex this morning.

The deceased was identified as Sirajul Islam, 24, son of Bachchu Mia, hailed from Chauhali upazila of Sirajganj.

The Ansar man, who joined the force eight months back, was posted to Savar Upazila Ansar office, said Savar upazila Ansar commander Jubayer Hossain.

Sirajul was discharging his duty at the upazila health complex last night. Fellow Ansar men found him hanging from the ceiling fan at a room of the health complex this morning, he added.

On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Mohsinul Qadir, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station.

After investigation, it will be clear whether the incident was suicidal or murder, the police official added.

Meanwhile, police also recovered another body of an unidentified youth from a village in Birulia union of Savar this morning.

Two cases were filed with Savar Model Police Station.