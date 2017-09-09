9 killed in Rohinga relief-laden truck plunge

BANDARBAN : At least nine people were killed and 13 others injured when a truck carrying relief materials for Rohingyas plunged into a roadside ditch near Chakdhala BGB camp in Naikhongchhari upazila on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah, 18, Sayedul Amin, 32 of Dakkhin Salamipara, Abdul Jalil, 40, Abdullah, 16, of Baganghona, Surat Alam,35, of Uttar Salamipara, Mamunul Hakim, 32, of Ghilatoli, Sulgan Ahmed, 40, Makbul Ahmed, 50, and Sudarshan Barua, 50, of Thandajhiri in Sadar union parishad in the upazila.

The accident took place around 8:45 am when the goods-laden truck fell into a roadside ditch while heading towards Naikhongchhari Rohingya camp from Cox’s Bazar, leaving six workers of the truck dead on the spot and sixteen others injured, said AKM Jahangir, general secretary, Bandarban unit of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

The injured were taken to Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex and Cox’s Bazar Medical College Hospital.

Of the injured, three others died on way to Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex, said Sarwar Kamal, UNO of Naikhongchhari upazila.

Local representatives from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society have been providing the relief materials, including rice and pulse, for 1500 families of Rohingya refugees who have taken shelter in Bandarban.

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar Banik, deputy commissioner of Bandarban district visited the spot and announced to provide Tk 20,000 to the deceased family each on behalf of local administration and the State Minister for CHT Affairs Ministry Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing.

Moreover, the each family of the injured will get Tk 10,000, he added.