85 metric tons British reliefs arrive in Ctg for Rohingyas

TBT NATIONAL:

The second consignment relief materials of British government weighing 85 metric tons for the Rohingyas in Bangladesh arrived at Chittagong Shah Amanat International Air port on Friday.

A British aircraft carrying the humanitarian assistance for the Myanmar refugees who crossed into Bangladesh to evade atrocities landed at the airport at around 7.45 am today.

British International Development department logistic officer Mark Queen handed the medical equipment over to Additional Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rahman (Education and ICT), district administration sources said.

Earlier, British cargo flights carrying 98 metric tons of relief materials arrived at Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport (CSIA) yesterday.

Habibur Rahman said the equipment would be sent to Cox’s Bazar for the Rohingyas who have crossed into Bangladesh to evade the persecution of the Myanmar military junta.