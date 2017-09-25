79 Rohingyas sent back to refugee camp after detaining

Cox’s Bazar – Police and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a joint drive detained 79 Rohingya people in Ukhia upazila in the last eight hours between 12:00 pm and 8:00 pm on Saturday, reports UNB.

The joint force set up a check post at Ukhia bus station on Teknaf-Cox’s Bazar highway and detained 79 Rohingyas conducting drive in different vehicles.

Later, the detained Rohingyas were sent back to Kutupalang Refugee Camp.

Earlier on Friday, some 210 Rohingya refugees were also sent back to refugee camp after detaining from Teknaf link road.

Dr AKM Iqbal Hossain, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar police, said law enforcers in different drives detained more than 5,000 Rohingya people who remained hiding in different areas and sent to Kutupalang Refugee camp so far.

After crossing the border, those Rohingyas were hiding out in different areas of the district while some of them took shelter in houses of previously entered Rohingyas.

Some 15 police check-posts have been set up on Cox’s Bazar Teknaf highway, Cox’s Bazar-Chittagong highway and Cox’s Bazar Marine Drive to prevent the spread of Rohingyas across the country, the police super added.

According to international agencies, up to 400,000 Rohingyas have fled recent Myanmar violence and entered Bangladesh since August 25.