5 of a family injured in city gas oven blast

DHAKA : Five members of a family sustained burn injuries in a fire caused by a gas oven blast in the city’s Shyampur area early Friday, reports UNB.

The injured are Md Enayet, 40, his wife Marium Begum, 35, and their three children-Anny, 5, Habiba, 3, and Jubayer, 2.

Inspector Farhaduzzaman, a duty officer at Fire Service central control room, said the explosion took place around 3:40am at a house near Shyampur Balurmath, leaving the five injured.

Later, they were taken to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said officer-in-charge of Kadamtali Police Station Abdul Jalil.

The condition of Enayet was stated to be critical as he received burns on 90 percent of his body, said sources at the DMCH.