4 killed in separate incidents in Ctg

CHITTAGONG: Four people were killed in separate incidents in the city and district yesterday, reports BSS.

The victims were identified as Atal Talukdar,35, a security guard of Chakbazar, Painter Shahidul Islam,30, hailed from Nangolcout upazila of Comilla district, Mohammad Elahi, 40, hailed from Zoorumtal area of Sonaichhari under Sitakunda upazila and Monowara Begum,35, wife of AbdusSalam, hailed from Fatikchhari upazila of the district. Shaidul Islam was electrocuted while he was painting a house in Biswacolony area under Akbarshah thana at 12.30 pm today. He was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where the duty doctors declared him dead, CMCH police outpost sources said.

Elihi crushed under the wheels of a Chittagong bound truck in Zoorumtal area of Sonaichhari under Sitakunda upazila at 9 am today. He was rushed to CMCH the attending doctors declare him dead. Victim Atal, received head injury hitting behind by a truck in front of the Chittagong Government college at 7 am today.

Locals brought him to the CMCH but he was succumbed by his injuries after admission.