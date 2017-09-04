4 more bodies of Rohingya found in Cox’s Bazar

TBT NATIONAL:

The local villagers recovered four more bodies of Rohingya after a boat carrying dozens of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals capsized in the sea coast at Patuartek in Ukhiya last night.

Of them, three were children and a woman.

“With the recovery of four bodies on Friday morning, the death toll raised to 20 in the incident,” said Police Superintendent of Cox’s Bazar Dr Iqbal Hossen.

The rescue operation is going on as more Rohingya are still missing after the incident, he added.

Earlier, 16 dead bodies were rescued on Thursday night.

Nine forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, who were rescued alive from the sea in serious condition, have been admitted to Ukhiya and Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.

With the help of local administration, bodies of 20 Rohingya were buried yesterday, said Jaliapalang Union Council Chairman Nurul Amin Chowdhury.

“More than 150 people including children were on the boat. We are trying to collect information of those who remained missing. Police have been checking various points of the seashore,” said the SP.