3 frauds held with fake passports, visas stickers in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent: Special Team of police has claimed to have arrested 3 fraudsters involved in making fake passport using forged stickers of different countries, read a press release yesterday.

The team held trio and seized fakes passports and stickers of visas of different countries including New Zeland from Motijil, Gulshan and Baddha area of capital.

The detainees are Mohammad Sahidul Alam (33) from Tangail, M H Mohababat (51) from Jessore and Sheikh Nasirur Rashid Titu.

A special team of CID of led by sub-inspector Newton Kumar Dutta, arrested trio from separate areas of Dhaka using technology.

The arrested persons were involved with duping people providing fake passports as they would change cover page of normal passport and replace cover page of official passport, reads the press release.

The gang swindled three persons providing fake passports, who were forced back by respective countries. Later they sued the gang. While investigating the case the crime came to the light, the press release added that was released from additional inspector general’s office.

Additional Special Police Super of Organized Crime of CID Mohammad Razib Farhan told the paper, the trend of replacing government passport cover page with personal passport is new. It caught my attention as the gang sent over hundred people in this way different countries Turkey, Egypt. The trend is really concerning and police is in zero tolerance to root out the breeding case.