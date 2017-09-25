25 bridges to be constructed at Tk 431 crore

DHAKA : The government is set to construct 25 bridges under the Western Bridge Improvement Project (WBIP) at a cost of Taka 431 crore, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said, reports UNB.

“Two separate contracts were signed with the MONICO Limited, DIENCO Limited and Roads and Highways Department (RHD) in this regard,” he said this while witnessing the agreement-signing ceremony as the chief guest at RHD head office, Tejgaon in the city.

RHD Chief Engineer Ibne Alam Hasan, Managing Director of MONICO Limited Shafiqul Alam Bhuiyan and Managing Director of DIENCO Limited SM Khorshed Alam signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides.

The minister said as per the contract, MONICO Limited would construct 16 bridges under package-3 and package-5 involving Taka 278 crore, while nine bridges would be constructed by DIENCO Limited under the package-4 at a cost of Taka 153 crore.

“Nine bridges will be built in Khulna zone and seven in Gopalganj zone under the package-3 and package-5 respectively while nine bridges will constructed in Barisal zone,” Quader added.

According to the deal, three bridges in Kushtia, two in Jhinaidah, two in Bagerhat, one in Jessore and one in Narail under package -3 would be constructed.

Under package-4, seven bridges in Barisal, one in Jhalokathi and one in Pirojpur while seven in Gopalganj under the pckage-5 would be constructed.

Besides, the Western Bridge Improvement Project is being implemented in the country involving Taka 3,000 crore, of which JICA provided Taka 2,000 crore as project assistance and the rest of money, will come from Bangladesh government, officials of the ministry said.