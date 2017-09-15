2,36,500 people to get job in ICT sector, PM tells JS

SANGSAD BHABAN : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said her government has undertaken initiatives to set up Hi-Tech Park, Software Technology Park and IT Village in the country aimed at creating employment for 2,36,500 people, reports BSS.

“The socioeconomic development would be ensured in the country by setting up Hi-Tech Park, Software Technology Park and IT Village,” she said while replying to a starred question from a treasury bench member Ali Azam of Bhola-2 in the Jatiya Sangsad.

With the development of the Information Technology sector, the IT and the ITES sector would also be developed alongside expansion of IT market and creation of huge employment, Sheikh Hasina said.

She informed the House that the government has undertaken projects and programmes for creating jobs for 2,36,500 people by installing Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City at Gazipur, Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park at Jessore, Hi-Tech Park at Sylhet (Sylhet Electronics City), Barendra Silicon City at Rajshahi, 12 IT parks, Mohakhali IT Village and Janata Tower Software Technology Park in Dhaka.

Of them, Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City at Gazipur would create jobs for 70,000 people, while Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park at Jessore to generate 10,000 jobs, Hi-Tech Park at Sylhet (Sylhet Electronics City) to create 50,000 jobs, Barendra Silicon City at Rajshahi to generate 14,000 jobs, 12 IT parks would create 60,000 jobs, Mohakhali IT Village to create 30,000 employment and Janata Tower Software Technology Park would facilitate 2,500 people with employment, the Prime Minister said.

As part of the government jobs creation campaign, she said the Awami League government is providing different category of training to 88,100 people for making them skilled manpower.

Sheikh Hasina said some 13,000 youths are taking Professional Outsourcing Training and Employment Services for IT/ITES Industry course and under the course, they are receiving training on Graphics Design, Web Design and Development and Core Skill about Digital Marketing alongside the Soft skill trade.

“We would ensure jobs for all the trainers after completion of the Professional Outsourcing Training course. Meanwhile, 6,926 trainers have earned US $ 6,57,485 so far till now,” she said.