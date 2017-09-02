2 killed in Sylhet road crash

Sylhet – Two people were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident at Bokar Bhanga in Chhatak upazila on Sylhet-Sunamganj road on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Karim, 55, of Laxmansom village in the upazila and Abdul Haque, 35, of Jamak village in the same upazila.

Quoting locals, Atikur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Chhatak Police Station, said a pickup van carrying a group of 15 day-labourers plunged into a roadside ditch after being knocked by a Sylhet-bound passenger bus coming from Sunamganj in the area around 8:00 pm, leaving 12 people injured.

The injured were taken to Koitak Sub-Health Complex where duty doctor declared Abdul Karim and Abdul Haque dead.

Of the injured, one was undergoing treatment at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital while two others at Koitak Sub-Health Complex.