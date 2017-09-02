2 held with heroin in Goalundo

Goalundo, (Rajbari) – Police in a drive arrested two men along with five grams of heroin from Poravita area in Goalundo upazila on Saturday night, reports UNB.

Tipped off that Abdus Salam Shikdar, 27, son of late Samad Shikdar of Dhunchi village in Rajbari sadar upazila, and Nurul Islam alias Badsha, 45, son of Azgar Mandal of Boalia village in Kalukhali upazila, were trading drugs in Porabhita area, a team of police conducted the drive there and arrested the duo.

The law enforcers also recovered five grams of heroin worth Tk 50,000 from their possession, said officer-in-charge of Goalundo Police Station Mirza Abul Kalam Azad.

A case was filed against the arrestees under Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.